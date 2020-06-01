Kentucky Second State Needing the Most Financial Help Due Pandemic

Kentucky is the second state that needs the most financial help as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

To identify the top 10 states in need of the most financial help due to the coronavirus crisis, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 key metrics, including rainy day funds per capita, state and local debt per capita,

The 10 states that need the most financial help, according to the analysis:

Louisiana Kentucky Florida New Hampshire New York Illinois New Jersey Nevada Michigan South Carolina

Click here to read the full article by WalletHub.

