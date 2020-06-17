Kentucky Schools Prepare for More Closures When Students Return

Kentucky schools have been asked to prepare for the possibility of more closures in the 2020-2021 school year as concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue.

The Kentucky Department of Education released guidance for schools in the Bluegrass State, laying out suggested instructions to follow should they need to close again due to a second wave of COVID-19.

In March, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called for a stop to all in-person classes in the state after the coronavirus outbreak began – and now, some Kentucky parents are concerned about sending their kids back to school in fall.

No Kentucky schools in the Tri-State area have officially announced their reopening plans at this time, but Daviess County Public Schools are considering pushing back the fall start date.

More information on Daviess County Public Schools is expected to be released on Thursday when district officials conclude their meeting.

You can view the “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Intermittent School Closures” document released by the Kentucky Department of Education by clicking here.

