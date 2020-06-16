Kentucky Schools Announce New Guidelines

On Monday, the Kentucky Department of Education sent out an intermittent guidance plan for schools across the state to help school districts prepare for possible closures in the Fall due to covid-19.

“We’re trying to give local districts something to think about,: said Kelly Foster of the Kentucky Board of Education. “Making sure that technology devices go home quickly, or texts books or resources, so if cases of COVID-19 increase, and a school district was to have to close down on short notice, we want them to be prepared to do so.”

The Kentucky department of education said they weren’t fully prepared when they had to close down in the Spring, and they want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Researchers in Wuhan and Shanghai found that closing schools can reduce the surge of coronavirus cases by 40-60%, so the board of education is preparing to see a rise in cases once the school year begins.

And this has bluegrass parents concerned to send their kids back in the fall.

“By being a mom of a first grader, in elementary, Obviously, elementary age range, especially the first grade, you tend to get a little bit more snotty noses,

coughing, not covering your mouth when you sneeze, so fourth, so that kind of concerns me,” said Robin Tucker.

No Kentucky schools in the tri-state area have officially announced their reopening plans for the 2020 school year, and the Kentucky Board of Education doesn’t have plans to force any guidelines on individual school districts.

“Each local district has local control, and their superintendent will work with their local public health and the local board to determine what their re-entry plan is,” said Foster.

And this uncertainty has some parents worried

“I definitely would like to know something sooner rather than later, but I believe around the middle of July would be the time that I would start being very concerned if there’s not something that’s already planned out for the school year,” said Tucker.

Daviess County public schools are considering pushing back the start date of the 2020 school year from August 12th to August 26th, and that decision will be made at their next meeting on Thursday.

