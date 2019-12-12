Kentucky School District Files Lawsuit Against Juul

A Kentucky school district is taking action against e-cigarette maker Juul.

Jefferson County Public Schools joins Fayette county and Bullitt county public schools in pursuing litigation against Juul.

The suit accuses Juul of ignoring potential health risks and marketing to young people.

JCPS board member Chris Brady read the motion to file suit against the vaping giant.

“It’s kind of an insidious device at that, that is really intent on hooking young users and creating addicts so they’ll have consumers into their adulthood,” said Brady.

JCPS hopes to regain costs associated with counseling, educating and disciplining students in vaping related matters.

