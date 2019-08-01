Kentucky School Boasts Back-to-School Safety Measures

One Kentucky school district is addressing safety as a new school year gets underway. Lawmakers addressed terroristic threatening by beefing up the consequences if people have to be evacuated or school is canceled.

If caught, the person could be charged with a felony. Union County educators say they want to get the word out before kids head back that the districts will be updating their codes of conduct to include the new law.

Malinda Beauchamp says, “We do not want that to happen to any of our students to have a felony on record for something they don’t realize the seriousness of the threat they’ve made.”

Last year, Union County started using hand-held metal detectors to check students and their belongings.

