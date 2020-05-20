Kentucky Retail Stores Reopen Under Strict Guidelines

On May 20, retail stores in Kentucky were able to reopen under Governor Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work reopening plan.

While Kentucky retailers were able to reopen on Wednesday, there are still a number of different strict conditions they must follow to do so.

The biggest requirement of retail stores in Gov. Beshear’s plan is in regard to social distancing – directing businesses to limit the number of customers present in any given retail business to 33% of the maximum capacity, while also ensuring all customers stay at least six feet apart.

Retailers are also being asked to keep a close eye on what customers are touching or trying on, encouraging customers to touch only items that they intend to buy.

Employees at Kentucky retail stores must wear facemasks while interacting with co-workers or customers, or while traveling in high-traffic areas of the business, such as aisles, hallways, loading docks, breakrooms, bathrooms, entries, and exits. Retail employees aren’t required to wear facemasks while alone in personal offices, or if wearing one would pose a threat to their health or safety.

Businesses are also being asked to establish a policy as to whether or not they’ll serve customers not wearing masks, as they have the right refuse service to protect their employees if they’re set up with a facemask policy.

Following Wednesday’s reopening of Kentucky retailers, Friday, May 22, comes the reopening of restaurants in Kentucky at 33% capacity (in addition to outdoor seating capacity.)

