Kentucky Residents Weigh in on Proposal to Ban Tattooing Scarred Skin

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services held a public hearing Tuesday to allow the public to share their opinions.

Their proposal states that “tattooing of scarred skin is prohibited.”

The state says it’s looking to address health issues of tattooing over unhealthy skin including recent or healing scar tissue.

“We’ve covered cutter scars. We’ve covered mastectomy scars. We’ve covered accident scars. I haven’t seen a downside to it yet,” says James Shields, Tattoo FX owner and artist.

Shields says prohibiting tattoos on scars is more than skin deep.

“Sometimes you get smiles. Sometimes you get tears. Sometimes people are really happy. Some scar tissue is a little tougher than others so sometimes there is a little second patch that needs to happen, but it’s kind of the last step in the healing process for a lot of people,” says Shields.

On Tuesday, people from all across the Bluegrass made their way to Frankfort where the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services held a public hearing.

“It’s going to limit what people can do with their canvas and I don’t think that’s right,” says Shields. “It’s your body. It’s your choice. If it’s a medical concern then doctors need to be involved and we can get doctors permission and clients can get doctors permission and scars can be added to that.”

Those against the scarred skin regulation say the proposal doesn’t define what a scar is and there are different scars that artists are already trained to recognize.

“The artists that we have here, we are on the same page as to what is tattooable,” says Shields. “We have a really good general understanding of what to expect out of that skin when we tattoo it.”

Shields says health officials need to be clear as to their expectations and policing the proposed regulation, but until then he continues to help people heal in more ways than one.

“It reminded them of their past everyday every time they looked in the mirror and to see them come in now they’re still getting more tattoos in other areas and we’re adding on doing great stuff, but to see how they are now towards their body-it’s an amazing change,” says Shields.

Health officials say they had more than 100 people at today’s public hearing.

They say they are acknowledging that tattooing over scars can be a part of the healing process and intend to narrow the regulation.

They have yet to review all of the comments before coming up with a final decision later this summer.

