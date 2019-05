Scam alert tonight out of Kentucky as a computer virus is being blamed for costing people some $92,000.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says in the past two months his office has received multiple complaints concerning the virus. Just on Wednesday, a Jefferson County resident lost $89,000 to the computer scam.

The A.G.’s office is working to find those responsible for the hack.

If you suspect your computer is infected with a virus or malware, it’s time to update your security software.

