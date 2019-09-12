Kentucky Republicans Prepare for Democratic Debate

The Republican Party of Kentucky issued the following statement in advance of tonight’s Democrat Party presidential primary debate:

“By fighting against banning dangerous sanctuary cities, working to give drivers licenses to illegal immigrants, and supporting Hillary Clinton, who promised to put coal miners out of work, Andy Beshear and Greg Stumbo are trying to bring the same radical policies of the 2020 Democrat Party candidates to Kentucky,” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan said. “Kentuckians have a chance to reject these failed, extremist proposals by electing our Republican candidates this November.”

