Kentucky Reports Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Kentucky saw an incline of coronavirus cases compared to Thursday’s update. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, including four new deaths.

Friday’s update brings the statewide case total to 12,166 and the statewide death toll to 497.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,278 positive cases in the county, and 175 deaths.

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

At least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

