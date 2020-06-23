Kentucky Reports 315 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths

Kentucky recorded 315 new coronavirus cases and 11 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Tuesday’s update brings the statewide case total to 14,141 and the statewide death toll to 537.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,651 positive cases in the county, and 185 deaths.

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 363,027 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,591 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

