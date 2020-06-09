Kentucky Reports 232 New Cases of COVID-19, Five New Deaths

Less than a minute

During his live press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky has 11,708 positive coronavirus cases and 477 coronavirus-related deaths.

Tuesday’s update includes 232 new cases and five new deaths.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,186 positive cases in the county, and 169 deaths.

At least 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

