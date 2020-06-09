CoronavirusKentucky
Kentucky Reports 232 New Cases of COVID-19, Five New Deaths
During his live press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky has 11,708 positive coronavirus cases and 477 coronavirus-related deaths.
Tuesday’s update includes 232 new cases and five new deaths.
A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,186 positive cases in the county, and 169 deaths.
At least 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus
Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.
