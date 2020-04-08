Kentucky Reports 197 New Cases of COVID-19; Death Toll Rises to 73

Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has released new information surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As of April 8, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,346, that’s 197 more than previously reported. The number of deaths has increased from 65 to 73.

During a Tuesday press conference, Governor Andy Beshear said 339 people have recovered from the illness.

Overall, the state health department has tested 21,620 people statewide.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.

