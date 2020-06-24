Kentucky Reports 14,363 Statewide Cases, 538 Statewide Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced new coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths.

As of June 14, the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky increased to 14,363, 229 of which were newly reported Wednesday.

State health officials also reported one new death, raising the death toll to 538. The death reported Wednesday was an 89-year-old man from Laurel County.

So far, at least 368,152 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,706 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus.

Click here for more information on coronavirus data in Kentucky.

Related content:

Comments

comments