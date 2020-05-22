Kentucky Reports 140 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

An additional 140 Kentuckians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Friday, May 22. There are now 8,426 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state of Indiana.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,994 positive cases in the county, and 139 deaths.

The health department also reported five new coronavirus deaths, bringing the death toll to 391.

As of May 22, 3,069 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex as of May 21:

