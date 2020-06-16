Kentucky Reports 12,829 Statewide Cases, 512 Statewide Deaths

Kentucky is reporting 203 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide case total to 12,829 and the statewide death toll to 512.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 72-year-old man from Allen County; a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman from Boone County; a 77-year-old woman from Green County; an 80-year-old woman from Hardin County; and two women, ages 74 and 89, from Jefferson County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,363 positive cases in the county, and 176 deaths.

At least 3,431 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

