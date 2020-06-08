Kentucky Reports 11,476 COVID-19 Cases, 472 Deaths

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Kentucky is reporting 11,476 COVID-19 cases and 472 coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky.

Kentucky Department for Public Health on Sunday reported 70 new cases of coronavirus. On Monday, 120 new cases were reported.

The death reported Sunday was of a 51-year-old woman from Daviess County. The death reported Monday was a 66-year-old man from Hardin County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,104 positive cases in the county, and 169 deaths.

At least 3,359 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

Comments

comments