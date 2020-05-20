Kentucky Reports 107 New Cases and 10 New Deaths

Kentucky reported 107 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the number of the state’s total positive cases to 8,167.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,968 positive cases in the county, and 137 deaths.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reported 10 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 376.

As of May 20, 2,919 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex as of May 20:

