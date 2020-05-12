Kentucky Is Reporting New Coronavirus Cases, Additional Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Tuesday, May 12 reported 176 new cases of COVID-19, including ten additional deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 6,853 cases, including 321 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,713 positive cases in the county, and 115 deaths

At least 2,546 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 110,609.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex:

For more information, click here.

Related content:

COVID-19 Kentucky: 237 New Cases, 7 New Deaths

COVID-19 Kentucky: 6,288 Total Cases, 298 Total Deaths

COVID-19 Kentucky: 6,128 Total Cases, 294 Total Deaths

Comments

comments