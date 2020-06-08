Kentucky Religious Leader Reacts to Local Protests

As protests continue over the officer-involved death of George Floyd, a local religious leader shared his thoughts on the matter.

Father Larry McBride of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson, Kentucky, has made some changes to services, and the messages of those services.

While McBride says he doesn’t support violence, he hopes protesters can continue to have their voices heard in a peaceful way.

Father McBride suggests looking at what we can do on an individual basis to make meaningful changes.

“Just the idea that we have to look at our own racism, we have to look at our own views and the way we look at people,” said Father McBride. “That this is much more than just one incident, or a few isolated incidents, but it is in our culture.”

“We have to look at our own role in that, and then to pray for healing and health, and to do all we can to bring about change in our society,” Father McBride went on to say.

Father Mcbride believes that the best course of action from here is to address these issues head-on but to not forget to help others heal during these trying times.

Nationwide protests broke out after George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25, after being forcefully detained by former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, who was later charged with murder.

Three other MPD officers on the scene while Floyd was being detained were later charged as well.

