Kentucky Records 7,935 Coronavirus Cases, More Than 300 Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 138 new coronavirus cases, bringing the case total to 7,935.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,916 positive cases in the county, and 129 deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

At least 2,785 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 145,238.

The health department also reported three new deaths Sunday and nine Monday, bringing the death total to 346.

Deaths Reported in Kentucky:

The deaths reported Sunday include three men, ages 68, 78, and 79, from Jefferson County. The deaths reported Monday include two men, ages 50 and 96, and seven women, ages 69, 76, 77, 79, 83, 89 and 102 all from Jefferson County.

KDPH Data Based on Race, Ethnicity, and Sex:

