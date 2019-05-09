Kentucky Receives $9M Grant to Improve Mental Health Services in Schools

Three pilot school districts will receive a $9 million federal grant to increase awareness of mental health issues among Kentucky students statewide.

The Kentucky Department of Education, the Department of Behavioral Health, and Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities are the recipients of the Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education grant.

The grant will provide resources for the three school districts for the implementation of district-wide mental health policies and processes in Bullitt, Henderson, and Warren County public school districts.

The project will serve 37,556 students annually for five years and impact 375 school administrators, 3,292 school staff, and over 1,000 parents and community members.

Kentucky is one of only four states receiving the award.

