Kentucky Receives $7.1M in Service Grants to Strengthen Communities

Kentucky is the recipient of more than $7.1 million in AmeriCorps federal funding for 21 programs with over 900 members.

Organizations are picked for grants based on their plans to engage AmeriCorps members in evidence-based or evidence-informed interventions to strengthen communities.

Since 1994, more than 13,000 Kentuckians have served approximately 20 million hours through AmeriCorps. In total, the Commonwealth received $4.5 million in national competitive grant funding for nine AmeriCorps programs with $2.6 million in formula grant funding to support additional state programs.

Click here for the full list of grant recipients.

