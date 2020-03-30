Kentucky Ranked Among Top 10 Most Stressed States

With April being Stress Awareness Month and the coronavirus becoming America’s biggest stressor in 2020, the personal-finance website WalletHub released Monday its report on 2020’s Most & Least Stressed States.

To determine the states with the highest stress levels, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

In the report, Kentucky ranked 7th with a total score of 50.59. The Bluegrass also placed 12th in “Work-related Stress”, 10 in “Money-related Stress “, 7 in “Family-related Stress” and 8 in “Health & Safety-related stress”.

