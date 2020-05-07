Kentucky Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

Gov. Andy Beshear says a new partnership with First Care Clinics will bring more testing sites to Kentucky.

During his COVID-19 press briefing Thursday, Gov. Beshear said First Care Clinics can now provide coronavirus tests at 13 locations, seven days a week across the commonwealth free of charge.

Kentuckians wanting a COVID-19 test can schedule a time online.

First Care accepts Medicaid, Medicare, and most insurance plans.

Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack said the Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory is also providing testing throughout Kentucky and in a variety of locations.

The lab runs two drive-thru testing sites in Bullitt and Johnson counties, as well. To contact Bluewater Diagnostics about testing options, call 502-538-2980 or email cs@bluewaterdxlab.com.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kentucky and testing sites, click here.

