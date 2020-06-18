Kentucky Public Pools Able to Reopen on June 29

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a reopening date for pools in Kentucky – so long as the pools follow certain requirements outlined by Beshear within his “Healthy at Work” reopening plan.

Upon meeting all the requirements, pools will be able to open on June 29.

Some of the key guidelines within Beshear’s conditions for Kentucky public swimming/bathing areas to open are:

Maintain six feet in distance between all individuals who aren’t members of the same household.

Waiting areas must be eliminated.

Saunas and steam rooms will also be eliminated.

Guests will be encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Regularly touched surfaces must be frequently cleaned.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements will also be in place at public swimming/bathing facilities:

Public swimming and bathing facilities must make sure employees wear face coverings whenever they’re within 6 feet of others. Lifeguards won’t have to wear masks while on duty, as it’s a safety hazard.

Visitors may be required to wear face masks when they aren’t in the water. If visitors refuse to wear masks, the business may refuse their entry into the facility.

The new guidance released by Beshear replaces the Healthy at Work requirements for Aquatic Centers and Businesses and are applicable to those activities, including exercise, swim lessons, and lifeguard training with groups of 50 or fewer students. According to Beshear, if these requirements are followed, they permit pool use for recreation as well.

