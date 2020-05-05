Kentucky Prison Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak

A prison in Kentucky has impacted by hundreds of cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. During a live press conference, Beshear said the Green River Correctional Complex has 309 new cases of coronavirus.

The number of positive cases at Green River currently stands at 399(342 inmates, 57 staff members). The facility had its first two positive tests on March 25. Those cases involved two staff members. Then, on April 5, the facility had its first inmate case.

Over, 1081 people at the facility have been tested, officials say they’re waiting for 52 more tests.

Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown was assigned the role of handling the facility’s coronavirus problem.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kentucky has reached 5,822 cases, including 275 deaths statewide

Related Content:

COVID-19 Kentucky: 5,822 Total Cases, 275 Total Deaths

Comments

comments