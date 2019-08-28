Kentucky Principal Arrested on 30 Counts of Child Pornography

A Kentucky principal was arrested on 30 counts of child pornography. State troopers arrested Phillip Todd Wilson Tuesday after they received a complaint from someone at the high school saying he distributed child to someone else.

Wilson is the principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center.

Officials say Wilson had approximately 15 child pornography images.

He’s charged with fifteen counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and fifteen counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Wilson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

Comments

comments