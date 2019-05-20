Kentucky Primary Voting Begins Tomorrow

Across the Bluegrass State voters will select the standard-bearers for their party, but two candidates for the governor’s mansion have maintained strong leads in polling.

For the Democrats, Andy Beshear has held a significant margin over his opponents. He serves as the current attorney general and is the son of former governor Steve Beshear. He has focused his campaign on public education, healthcare, and good jobs for Kentucky.

On the Republican side, the incumbent: current governor Matt Bevin, favored heavily over his primary challengers. His campaign has concentrated on shrinking the size of state government, pension reform, and making sure lottery funds go toward education.

The result that matters is what happens at the ballot box on May 21. We will keep you posted on the final results on air and online at WEVV.com

Comments

comments