Kentucky Pastor Charged With Trying to Setup Threesome With Underage Girls

A Kentucky pastor is facing charges, accused of trying to set up a threesome with two underage girls.

Bobby Blackburn is the pastor at Elevate Church in Prestonburg, KY and owner of Giovanni’s Pizza restaurant, which is where the girls work.

Police say the girls showed them text messages from Blackburn and told them he threatened to fire a third girl if she cooperated with the investigation.

When police went to retrieve Blackburn’s phone, his relatives claimed it had been tossed into a river.

Blackburn is charged with using electronic communication to get minors to agree to sexual acts. He’s set to be back in court June 16.

