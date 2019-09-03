Kentucky Pastor Accused of Organizing Threesome With Minors

A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky pastor accused of trying to organize a threesome with minors.

Bobby Blackburn was indicted on charges of illegally using electronic communication to get a minor to commit a sex offense.

One of the instances is believed to have happened between January 2016 and September 2017, and the second in May of this year.

Blackburn is the pastor of the Elevate Church and owns a local pizza place in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Floyd County on September 26th.

(This story was first reported on September 2nd)

