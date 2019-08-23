Kentucky Ordered to Pay Legal Fees From Kim Davis Same Sex Case

The Kentucky court clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has cost the Commonwealth nearly a quarter-million dollars.

Friday morning a federal appeals court upheld the decision to make the state of Kentucky pay attorney’s fees for four couples who sued Kim Davis for refusing to issue those licenses.

Davis was the Rowan County Clerk of Courts back in 2015 when the controversy began. One of her jobs was to issue marriage licenses but when it came to same-sex couples she refused on the basis of her personal religious beliefs.

The ACLU eventually sued Davis on behalf of four same-sex couples and Davis was sent to jail for five days.

Now, the Commonwealth is on the hook for $224,000 in court and attorney’s fees the couples racked up in their legal battle with Davis and the county

Comments

comments