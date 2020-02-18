Kentucky Officials Remind Public of Fire Seasons

Despite the recent rainy weather, Kentucky officials are urging the public to be conscious and cautious of forest fires.

A Burn Ban Is in Effect Until April 30 – However, You Can Burn Between 6:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M.

Temperatures drop at night and fuels won’t dry out as fast.

During these night hours, along with temperature drops, wind speed also drops and is less likely to reignite embers or spread sparks. Humidity levels also rise at night, making these hours more ideal for burning.

But, Burning Things in the Morning Could Cause a Spark or Remaining Embers to Spread.

Higher temperatures during the day will dry out the fuels that feed wildfires (leaves, twigs, and branches.)

Wind speeds increase during the day which can spread flames faster, and as the sun is out, humidity drops, causing fuels to lose moisture and become more prone to catching fire.

Before you burn, find out if any burning restrictions or bans are in effect by contacting your local fire department or the Kentucky Division of Forestry at 502-564-4496

You can view the source of these images on the United States Department of Agriculture website.

