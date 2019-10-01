Kentucky Officials Call Schools’ Performance “Mediocre” Under New 5-Star Ranking

Kentucky parents can now take a more in-depth look at the performance of their students’ schools.

After nearly four years of development, the Kentucky Department of Education officially launched the 5-Star Accountability System on October 1st.

The new ranking system for schools in the Commonwealth goes beyond just standardized test scores to give a more in-depth look at the challenges and successes a school is dealing with.

Overall, the Kentucky Department of Education called the schools’ performances during the 2018-2019 school year “mediocre.”

For the 2018-2019 school year:

56 received 5-Stars

233 received 4-Stars

643 received 3-Stars

251 received 2-Stars

89 schools received 1-Star

In the Tri-State, it appears just one school made the 5-Star ranking. That school was Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary in McLean County.

Owensboro High School received 2-Stars

Heritage High School was not rated based on its state classification.

Daviess County High School received 3-Star

Apollo High School received 2-Stars

Henderson County High School received 3-Stars

To look up your child’s school visit the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card. The report card provides a detailed look into the strengths and weaknesses for each school.

The new 5-Star Accountability System combines standardized test scores with diverse accountability indicators including graduation rates, year-to-year improvement rates for students, and the socio-economic backgrounds of students.

“The system also is designed to shine a light on achievement gaps between various groups of students,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis. “As usual, there are Kentucky schools and districts that are improving. We should celebrate their success and learn from their transformational approaches to teaching and learning. But the data also show that as a whole, our system is not yet ensuring each and every student –regardless of socioeconomic level, disability or race –is empowered and equipped to pursue a successful future.”

The new ranking system ensures all students are accounted for. With that, a school may lose a star because the gap between students’ performances is too great.

A total of 81 schools’ overall ratings were impacted by their achievement gaps. Sixteen otherwise 5-Star schools were lowered to 4-Stars, and 65 otherwise 4-Star schools were lowered to 3-Stars based on a significant gap between groups of students.

