Kentucky Numbers Increase to 831; Death Toll Now at 37

As of Friday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky has reached 831

So far, there have been 37 deaths statewide. The department, as of Friday, has tested 15,572 people statewide.

According to the CDC, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have mild to severe respiratory problems, with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some patients report having muscle aches, headache, sore throat, and/or diarrhea.

