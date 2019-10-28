Kentucky Native Helps Bring Down ISIS Leader

Lieutenant General Scott Howell of Cadiz, Kentucky was among the soldiers who contributed to an operation that brought down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Howell is the commander of the military’s secretive Joint Special Operations Command, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He led the operations, which took place on Saturday night, October 26th in Syria.

Howell, a command pilot with 2,600 flight hours, was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987 and earned his wings at Fort Rucker in Alabama.

