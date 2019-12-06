Kentucky National Guard Brings Military Families Together for the Holidays

The holidays can be a tough time for military families, especially when their loved ones are deployed during the season.

To help these military families feel a sense of togetherness, the Kentucky National Guard is bringing families together for their annual Christmas Family Day.

At this time, 170 soldiers from the 206th engineer battalion are serving overseas, and their families were all invited to the event. So far, 150 people have agreed to attend.

Organizers are asking the public to help by donating casseroles and side dishes for the event.

For more information on how to help, click here.

