Kentucky Museums Reopening

Museums in Kentucky are finally able to open back up this week after months of being closed.

And John James Audubon Museum in Henderson is going ahead with the greenlight, reopening on Monday, June 8th with new safety guidelines in place and capacity restrictions.

“We’re allowing about 14 people in the museum right now,” said Lisa Hoffman, Parks Programs Services Supervisor. “To keep with social distancing guidelines. And of course, our employees are masked. We encourage visitors to wear masks as well to keep everyone safe.”

44NEWS caught up with Rick Martin as he was taking a morning hike on the trails surrounding the museum.

“They have a lot of interesting exhibits and there’s been several years’ since I’ve been in there,” he said.

“And we’ve talked about it a couple of weeks ago that we were looking forward to them reopening, so, I’m glad they’re back open and I look forward to maybe getting in there sometime soon.”

And while reopening has been exciting, the museum hasn’t seen the rush of visitors coming back they’re hoping for.

“It’s kind of slow so far,” Hoffman said. “Not too many people realize that we’re open.”

While neighbors next door in Indiana are busy cleaning as they prepare to open back up.

“We’ll decide very soon when to open,” said Mary McNamee Bower, the executive director of the Evansville Museum. “We’re looking forward to opening before the end of this month. We are putting some social distancing reminders throughout the museum. We’re having a cleaning protocol. We’re installing some new exhibits. So we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Evansville Museum.”

The Evansville Museum committee is meeting later this week to finalize a date to open while the John James Audubon Museum is set to unveil new exhibits in July.

