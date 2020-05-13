Kentucky Movie Theater Renovates for Reopening

One local Kentucky movie theater is undergoing major renovations during the coronavirus closure.

The owner of Cinema 33 in Hartford, Kentucky, is 33-year-old Luke Burden.

Four years ago, Burden purchased the small-town theater, never imagining his doors would remain closed for months.

However, Burden is making the best of the coronavirus shutdown by using the time to make some major upgrades.

“We’re doing the remodel – setting all new seats, floors, curtains,” said Burden. “Everyone else is kind of just deep-cleaning, I figured if I replace every surface I can, can’t be cleaner than all new.”

Movie theaters in Kentucky are able to open on June 1, but Cinema 33 doesn’t plan to open until the end of June when new movies are set to be released.

As of Tuesday, May 12, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 6,853 cases of coronavirus in the state, with 321 total deaths.

