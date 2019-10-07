Kentucky Motorists Encouraged to Buckle Up, Put Phone Down to Reduce Crashes

The first ever Buckle Up Phone Down campaign has kicked off Monday in Kentucky.

The state Office of Highway Safety launched this campaign to reduce crashes by encouraging motorists to buckle up and put their phones down.

“The campaign offers compelling stories from credible sources urging drivers to buckle up and put the phone down,” said KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two, simple behaviors, we will see a dramatic reduction in fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”

The campaign will feature videos, radio spots, digital advertising and a new dedicated website to promote the initiative.

KOHS says distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries, and approximately 200 deaths.

As of Oct. 7, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 576 fatalities in 2019, up 21 compared to the same time last year.

Approximately 220 of those fatalities were unbelted and more than 120 involved distraction.

Comments

comments