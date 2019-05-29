Kentucky Mother Takes Her Opioid Fight to Oklahoma

In a first-of-its kind trial, Oklahoma argues Johnson and Johnson used deceptive practices to fuel an Opioid epidemic. That had killed more than 200,000 Americas in the last two decades.

The nationwide epidemic is even affecting people in the tri-state. That’s why Kentucky mom, Emily Walden, traveled to Oklahoma to join in the fight.

Walden’s son, a Kentucky National Guard Soldier, died from an Opioid overdose.

She believes the Oklahoma trial against Johnson and Johnson will set the stage for future lawsuits addressing the same issue.

