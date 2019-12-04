Kentucky Mother Accused of Selling Her Baby for $2,000

A Kentucky mother is behind bars accused of selling her baby for $2,000.

Police say they received a report that 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez was giving away her child.

Initially, Domingo-Perez gave officers “conflicting statements” but she later admitted to giving the baby to a man and a woman.

The couple, 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe and 45-year-old Jose Manuel Pascual, told detectives they had paid $2,000 for the baby.

The couple was arrested and charged with selling/purchasing a child for adoption on Tuesday.

Police say the baby and Domingo-Perez’s other four children are in protective custody.

