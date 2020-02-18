More Kentucky Miners Out of Work as Poplar Grove Mine Terminates Employees

More Kentucky miners are out of a job, this time in McLean County.

Employees at Poplar Grove Mine in Rumsey, Kentucky, said they received a letter on Monday that indicated the mining group and its affiliates will be scaling back operations at the mine.

The letter begins, “beginning on February 17, 2020, Hartshorne Mining Group LLC and its affiliates will begin curtailing operations at the Poplar Grove Mine and related facilities located in Rumsey, Kentucky.”

The letter said that Poplar Grove Mine has been facing operational and technical issues, creating a drop in production.

“While drilling has been undertaken to provide greater confidence with respect to future production, the Company has been facing operational and technical challenges. These challenges have resulted in lower than expected production levels and negatively impacted its financial performance,” the letter read.

Coming alongside this news is also the announcement that the company will move from operating out of two mining units to just one within the next few days.

“The company will transition from two mining units to one mining unit beginning on or around February 17, 2020. The company will then continue operating in that configuration while seeking new funding and examining options for the future of the mine.”

The company expects all employment terminations to be permanent, the letter stated.

Unsure of what this means for the future of the mine, the company’s letter also stated that selling the mine and related assets to a new owner isn’t out of the question.

Comments

comments