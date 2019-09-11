Kentucky Miner Laid to Rest

Funeral services were held for a Kentucky miner whose body was found inside a mine last week.

Jeremy Elder was laid to rest this afternoon at pleasant valley missionary baptist church.

Elder’s body was found inside Cardinal Mine following an accident.

He worked for Dotiki Mines and Warrior Coal Mines for 15 years and was a member of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he later went on to serve as deacon. His wife, two sons, and parents all say he was a great man.

Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon and he was laid to rest at Shady Grove Cemetery in Kentucky.

