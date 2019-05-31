Kentucky Miner Death Under Investigation

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the death of a Kentucky miner. 48-year-old Felix “Matt” North died Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident on May 22nd at a Harlan County mine.

North, a miner operator with 12 years of experience, had suffered critical injuries at the Rex Coal Co. mine CVB#1 in Cumberland, Ky. He was operating a continuous miner and positioning the machine’s cable and water line when the rib (wall) unexpectedly collapsed, causing injuries to his lower body.

He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where he remained in critical condition.

The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the site following the accident. All mining operations were shut down and remained closed until May 28th, when the Division of Mine Safety approved an action plan submitted by the mine.

The Division of Mine Safety began an inspection of the mine in April.

