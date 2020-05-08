Kentucky Men Arrested for Stealing Over $1,000 From Indiana Walmart

According to the Indiana State Police (ISP), two Kentucky men were arrested in Jasper, Indiana, on Thursday after allegedly stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from an area Walmart.

Walmart security in Jasper contacted ISP Detective Brock Werne, reporting a male subject had stolen items from the store.

Detective Werne called the Jasper City Police to aid in finding the suspect’s vehicle, which was eventually located in the Rural King parking lot in Jasper.

Two males were then detained as part of the investigation and were identified by Detective Werne as the subjects that had stolen the items from Walmart.

The total retail amount of the items stolen was $1,547.93.

One of the male subjects was identified as Artis L. Bunch of Kentucky, who was also found to have other warrants out for his arrest. Those warrants were from Vanderburgh County for Possession of Methamphetamine a Level 6 Felony, an additional two counts of Felony Theft, and 3 counts of Misdemeanor Theft.

The second subject was James Manion, who was the driver of the vehicle used to transport the pair from one crime scene to the next. Manion had also altered the license plate on the vehicle in an attempt to deceive authorities.

Detective Werne is investigating the possibility that the subjects have committed similar crimes in the area.

Both subjects were arrested and housed in the Dubois County Security Center.

Artis L. Bunch, 34, of Utica, Kentucky

James H. Manion, 61, of Henderson, Kentucky

Indiana State Police Detective Werne was assisted by:

Jasper City Police Department

Dubois County Sheriff’s Department

Trooper Connor Giesler

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts.

More:

Comments

comments