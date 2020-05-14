More Kentucky Meat Processing Plant Employees COVID-19 Positive

Perdue Farms meat processing plant in Kentucky’s Ohio County has seen an increase in COVID-19 positive employees, now with 284 total positive cases in addition to one employee death.

Specialty Foods Group, a meat processor in Daviess County, Kentucky, also now has 35 positive cases in employees.

The Tyson Food plant in Henderson County now has 95 COVID-19 positive employees, despite the facility idling production for a short time to allow for additional cleaning and sanitation.

After United States President Donald Trump spoke with food and agricultural executives to address the nation’s food supply and signed an executive order calling for meat processing facilities to remain open, many have voiced concerns for the safety of workers.

With coronavirus outbreaks wreaking havoc on meat processing plants around the country, supermarkets, butcher shops, and restaurants have been impacted by a shortage of supply.

Related Articles:

Comments

comments