Kentucky Man Threatened to Blow Up Planned Parenthood

A Kenton County man is facing several charges for having possession of a destructive device and threatening to blow up an Ohio Planned Parenthood.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Daniel Kibler of Independence on Sunday at his home in the 4900 block of Open Meadow Dr. Kibler admitted to threatening to “set fire to an organization located in greater Cincinnati.”

He faces charges including domestic threatening and possession of a destructive device or booby trap device.

Detectives say the destructive device was a bomb.

