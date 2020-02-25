Kentucky Man Sustains Fatal Injuries in Head-on Indiana Crash

On Friday, Feb. 21, a Kentucky man lost his life in a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Road 156 in Switzerland County, Indiana.

An initial investigation into the incident was conducted by Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Matthew Holley. The findings of that investigation indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Jeffery C. Osborne, age 29, LaGrange, Kentucky was traveling eastbound on State Road 156 near Plum Creek Road.

Osborne’s vehicle left the south side of the road before returning to the road and traveling into the westbound lane, where his vehicle then struck a westbound 2016 Jeep Wrangler being driven by Shelby L. McCrillis, age 26, of Patriot, Indiana.

According to ISP, the two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane, before coming to a stop in the roadway.

Osborne sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced deceased by the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Jeep, McCrillis, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was treated at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana.

Police investigation determined that McCrillis was wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred, but Osborne was not.

Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

State Road 156 was closed for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup but has since reopened.

Jeffery Osborne’s family has been notified.

The investigation by Trooper Matthew Holley, Nathaniel Dayadharum, and David Owsley is ongoing at this time.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department, Switzerland County EMS, Jeff/Craig Fire Department, and Switzerland County Coroner’s Office.

