Kentucky Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case

A Louisville man convicted for possessing child pornography receives his sentencing Thursday afternoon.

Chase Franklin Ramos,30, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for advertising, transporting and possessing child pornography.

Court documents say Ramos used the screen name Hellmage666 on several websites from April of 2017 to March of 2018.

During their investigation, authorities discovered 1,215 images and 210 videos. Authorities say between May 25th, 2017, and January 11th, 2018, Ramos shared those images online.

On May 17th, Ramos pleaded guilty to all seven counts including advertising child pornography, transportation of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

